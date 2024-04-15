Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Poseidon Marine Comes to You for Your Boat Maintenance Needs

Poseidon Marine is here to service any and all of your marine maintenance needs.
Posted at 7:48 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 07:48:31-04

Poseidon Marine is here to service any and all of your marine maintenance needs.

The company understands moving a boat around can be an issue and sometimes impossible due to a maintenance issue, so fear not — they come to you!

They will make sure to get you back up and running in no time. Their mobile marine mechanics are licensed, insured, and certified in all major inboard and outboard motor brands.

For more information, visit PoseidonMobileMarineMechanic.com or call (813) 743-7748. Mention the Morning Blend and you can get $100 off your first service appointment!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com