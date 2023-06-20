Watch Now
Plum Print Turns Your Precious Items Into Beautiful Keepsake Books

Posted at 7:48 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 07:48:24-04

Crayon drawings, paintings, and macaroni necklaces. Individually—adorable. Collectively—overwhelming. With each new piece worthy of front-and-center display, refrigerator doors quickly fill up.

Plum Print is parents' all-in-one solution to effortlessly organize and celebrate their children’s creations without taking time and space. They will take those masterpieces and turn them into a coffee table book!

Here's how it works:

  • You'll be sent a prepaid box to fill. Simply add your artwork, recipes, photos, sculptures, and more! Then, send it off!
  • Plum Print will professionally digitize each of your items and design your one-of-a-kind coffee table book.
  • Simply go online to approve or make changes.
  • Enjoy! See your precious memories come to life while you enjoy your high-quality keepsake in a clutter-free home.

For more information or to see pricing, visit PlumPrint.com.

