Fun Holiday Toy Ideas with PlayWise Partners

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Playwise Partners
Still looking for the right toy for under the tree? Toy expert Rachel Griffin shares her holiday ideas.
For more information on all products discussed, visit:
- Hello Kitty and Friends Claw Machine
- $44.99 | Ages 6+ |Available at Amazon and Walmart
- L.U.V. Fashion Doll Collection
- $29.97 | Ages 6+ | Available at Walmart
- MAGNA-TILES® Castle DLX 48-Piece Set
- $69.99 | Ages 3+ | Available at MAGNATILES.com, Amazon, Target, and your local neighborhood toy store
- Jurassic CAPTIVZ Epic Battles Rumble Cage
- $16.97 | Ages 3+ | Available exclusively at Walmart
- Theracube Thrive & Theracube Wireless
- Available on Amazon and Teracube's website
- $139 with Teracube Wireless Plan
- $249 if using another carrier’s plan
- Available on Amazon and Teracube's website
For more information, visit PlaywisePartners.com.