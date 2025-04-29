Playing It Forward: Tampa Bay Sun's Erika Tymrak Helping Animals in Need

We're talking with Tampa Bay Sun Midfielder Erika Tymrak about how she's Playing It Forward.

She gives back every chance she gets to causes benefiting animals. She recently secured a $20,000 donation to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay through the Giving Bowl competition from the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation. Erika came in second in the event to get that $20,000 prize for the nonprofit, beating out other big-name stars like Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Erika also brought her Sun teammates to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to play with dogs in need of adoption. By posting on social media, they spread the word and promote the cause.

Plus, Erika is local. She grew up in Bradenton and was a star at the University of Florida before going pro. As a pro, she's played all across the country, from Kansas City, to Utah, to Orlando, before coming home by joining the Tampa Bay Sun.

Right now, Tampa Bay Sun FC is in a push for the playoffs. They have just two home games left in the regular season. That includes this Saturday, May 3 at 7pm when the Sun are taking on Dallas Trinity FC at Riverfront Stadium in Downtown Tampa. Tickets are available at TampaBaySunFC.com.