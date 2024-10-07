Watch Now
Plasma Awareness Week: Demand Is Great & Can Only Be Sourced Through Human Donation

This week is International Plasma Awareness Week. Did you know it takes approximately 1,200 plasma donations to treat a patient with hemophilia for one year? In fact, plasma is used to treat more than 300 rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions. Two super donors who have collectively donated more than 2,600 times join us to shed more light on this lifesaving act.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Octapharma Plasma

For more information, visit OctapharmaPlasma.com.

