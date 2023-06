Celebrate Dad this Father's Day at Walk-On's Sports Bistro in Midtown Tampa!

They're offering a Pints for Pops promotion where the first 120 dads will receive a complimentary pint of Yuengling on Father's Day. Doors open at 11 a.m.!

They'll also be celebrating their one-year anniversary with live music all weekend long! Plus, if you come in on Saturday from 6-8 p.m., you'll be entered into a drawing to win tickets to see Luke Combs.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/WalkOnsMidtown.