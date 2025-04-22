Watch Now
Phillippe Cousteau: Why Your Recycling Isn’t Working—And What You Can Do to Help

We're talking with renowned environmental advocate Phillippe Cousteau about the crisis most Americans care about—but few truly understand: our broken recycling system.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SC Johnson

Let’s talk about plastic. Not the kind in your recycling bin—the kind that’s overflowing in recycling cans, in your beach vacation photos, and stuck in waterways across the country.

Visit JoinZuzu.com for resources and sign a petition to push for stronger recycling laws.

