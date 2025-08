The Perseids Meteor Shower is active now through August 23 and peaks on the nights of August 11 & 12. In celebration, MOSI shows us how to build a model comet using dry ice and everyday materials.

MOSI is a hands-on science center is dedicated to interactive learning & playful exploration. It's located at 4801 E Fowler Avenue in Tampa. For more information, visit MOSI.org.