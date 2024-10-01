Watch Now
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD): A Silent Epidemic Leading to Preventable Amputations

There is a silent epidemic leading to preventable amputations. It is called Peripheral Artery Disease, also known as PAD. It affects one in 20 Americans over the age of 50.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Abbott

But despite its seriousness, PAD remains silent in public discourse due to a lack of awareness about the condition, its symptoms, and its signs.

We're shedding light on this important topic with Dr. Jennifer Jones-McMeans, divisional vice president of global clinical affairs at Abbott’s Vascular Business.

For more information, visit PAD-Info.com.

