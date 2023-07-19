PepsiCo & Team Rubicon Join Forces to Help You Stay Safe This Hurricane Season

Hurricane season is officially here, and PepsiCo Beverages North America has joined forces with veteran-led humanitarian organization, Team Rubicon, to give some go-to safety tips to ensure your household is disaster ready.

Sean Walker, Director of Operations at Team Rubicon’s South Branch, joins us. He's been on the ground supporting residents during many storms over the last 13 years.

When preparing for a disaster, it’s important to focus on the basic must-haves to keep you sustained like food and water:



First, stock up on nonperishable foods, canned goods, snacks, baby formula, and lots of bottled water like Aquafina for hydration and Gatorade for electrolytes! Supplies at stores tend to run quick, so shop now to be prepared.

Then, make sure your medications – both prescription and over-the-counter – are filled and placed in a safe spot; pop them into a sealable plastic bag before the storm.

Next, make sure you’re charged up – any necessary communication devices such as mobile phones and computers should be at full charge.

Lastly, have an emergency kit packed and ready. Must-have survival items include a first aid kit, flashlight, fresh batteries, a multi-tool, a fully charged power bank, and, in really hard-hit areas, we recommend a satellite phone.

If you find yourself in the midst of a storm:

Make sure you are registered to receive emergency alerts and warnings from your community before losing power.

Try to limit how much you're using tech devices to maintain your charge. Remember if and only if it's safe out, you can also charge devices from your vehicle with the right cords (and get some AC too!).

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly. Having this connection during a storm can be the difference between life and death.

Once the storm passes you still need to watch out for a few things:

Keep away from electrical equipment and avoid walking through floodwater – this can lead to injury, illness or worse case, death.

Stay tuned to the news and other local resources for big companies like PepsiCo and others that come in to support local residents with food, drink, connectivity, etc.

If you need aid, remember there are free resources – you should never have to pay out of pocket! Ask for proof of ID and seek credible help from nonprofits like us at Team Rubicon or your local community resources.

Hope for the best but be smart and prepare for the worst! Stay informed, make sure you have the essentials and be a good neighbor by checking in your community.

For more information, visit TeamRubiconUSA.org.