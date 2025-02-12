Pepperjack's Kids Running Program Teaching Being Fit Can Be Fun!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic Association

The Pepperjack's Kids Running Program is teaching children the development of life skills that can impact their lives in a fun and enjoyable way, resulting in a healthier, safer, and more balanced life.

In 2025, 300 elementary and middle school-aged kids (4th Grade – 8th Grade) from inner-city and economically challenged neighborhoods throughout the Tampa Bay community are taking part in the Pepperjack’s Kids Running Program. The kids will participate in Tampa Parks & Recreation Department Staffed fitness drills and life skills training for six weeks. Through these drills, the kids are introduced to running as a lifestyle activity and the idea that being fit can be fun.

The kids’ goal from the beginning…their carrot is if they attend all of the training sessions, attend school daily (no absences), have a good attitude, be polite, respectful, and helpful, and work as a team on Sunday morning, February 23. They, along with their coaches, chaperones, and volunteers, will be transported to Bayshore Boulevard to run the final two miles of the 2025 Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon.

Before heading down Bayshore Boulevard, they’ll touch the lives of thousands of Publix Gasparilla Half Marathon runners and walkers as they, too, are in the final two miles of their half marathon. The kids will cheer them on…give high fives as the participants pass by…smile at them, and provide the extra push to get them to their Finish Line.

For more information, visit RunGasparilla.com.