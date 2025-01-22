Watch Now
Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk Happening on the Beautiful Tampa Riverwalk on Friday, February 21

Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk is coming up on Friday, February 21! We're talking with the organizer about what to expect and learning more about the nonprofit it benefits - the Mercy Full Project.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, Inc.

For more information or to register, visit RunGasparilla.com/Dog-Walk. Use code MBDOGWALK25 to get $5 off!

