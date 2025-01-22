Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk Happening on the Beautiful Tampa Riverwalk on Friday, February 21

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, Inc.

Pepperjack's Hot Diggity Dog Walk is coming up on Friday, February 21! This is a chance for both you and your pup to get active.

We're talking with the organizer about what to expect and learning more about the nonprofit it benefits - the Mercy Full Project.

For more information or to register, visit RunGasparilla.com/Dog-Walk. Use code MBDOGWALK25 to get $5 off!