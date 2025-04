Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Peoples Gas

Peoples Gas was started back in 1895 to provide gas streetlights to the city of Tampa. The company is now celebrating its 130th year of serving Florida with safe, affordable, and reliable natural gas.

Visit PeoplesGas.com to learn more about Peoples Gas and our commitment to Florida’s energy future.