Pentatonix is coming to Tampa next month! They'll be at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Thursday, August 10.

Since emerging in 2011, Pentatonix have become the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, and have released a number of successful albums, earning nominations for Grammys, Emmys, and Billboard Music Awards along the way.

For more information, visit PTXOfficial.com.