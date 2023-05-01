Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

'Pedal for Prevention' Happening This Weekend in Pasco County

This Saturday, May 6, Pasco ASAP is hosting Pedal for Prevention. You can bike, walk, or run, all to create change, inspire youth, and increase health and well-being.
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 08:43:13-04

Addiction is a huge issue for Pasco County. Pasco ASAP is on a mission to stop negative behaviors before they start.

They're hosting their third annual Pedal for Prevention on Saturday, May 6. You can bike, walk, or run, all to create change, inspire youth, and increase health and well-being. It runs from 9am - noon at Starkey Park in New Port Richey.

It costs $20 each for adults, and kids 12 and under are free. All proceeds from the event go to fund Pasco ASAP's substance misuse prevention programming and education.

For more information, visit EmpoweredCommunities.org.

