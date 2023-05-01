'Pedal for Prevention' Happening This Weekend in Pasco County

Addiction is a huge issue for Pasco County. Pasco ASAP is on a mission to stop negative behaviors before they start.

They're hosting their third annual Pedal for Prevention on Saturday, May 6. You can bike, walk, or run, all to create change, inspire youth, and increase health and well-being. It runs from 9am - noon at Starkey Park in New Port Richey.

It costs $20 each for adults, and kids 12 and under are free. All proceeds from the event go to fund Pasco ASAP's substance misuse prevention programming and education.

For more information, visit EmpoweredCommunities.org.