Peabo Bryson Talks What To Expect at the 2025 Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam

Peabo Bryson is both a two-time Grammy winner and a two-time Academy Award winner. He's coming to clearwater this weekend as part of the Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam!
Ruth Eckerd Hall and The Florida Smooth Jazz Foundation present the Third Annual Clearwater Smooth Jazz Jam! It's happening on Friday, July 18 at 7 pm and Saturday, July 19 at 7 pm.

The line-up features Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns featuring Marcus Anderson, Jeff Bradshaw, Leo P, Evan Taylor, and Marcel Anderson; Peabo Bryson and Peter White on July 1,8, and Brian McKnight, Jonathan Butler, and Keiko Matsui on July 19.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400.

