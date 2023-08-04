PAW Patrol Live! 'Heroes Unite' Coming to the Mahaffey Theater This Weekend

Watch Now
Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet in PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite."
Posted at 8:08 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 08:08:20-04

Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" will be at the Mahaffey Theater this weekend - August 5 & 6.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheMahaffey.com.

