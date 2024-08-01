PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite Coming to the Mahaffey Theater August 3 & 4

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite is coming to the Mahaffey Theater this weekend!

The show follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

Adults and their kids are encouraged to sing and dance along with their favorite characters from the show. Guests will feel like honorary PAW Patrol members during this interactive adventure. Audience participation is highly encouraged, and guests have the ability to help Ryder and the pups solve puzzles and save the day.

You can see PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite at the Mahaffey Theater on Saturday, August 3 at 10am and 2pm and on Sunday, August 4 at 11am and 3pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit PawPatrolLive.com.

Viewers can use code PUP20 for 20% off select tickets. Upon arriving at Ticketmaster, hit the unlock button and enter code: PUP20

