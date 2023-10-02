Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Paving 'The Way Forward': A Spotlight on Equity, Diversity & Inclusion in Tech

In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, one fact stands out: Only 28% of all technologists are women. To shed light on this issue and discuss solutions, we're taking you to the AnitaB.org Grace Hopper Celebration 2023. This is the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 08:08:29-04

In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, one fact stands out: Only 28% of all technologists are women.

To shed light on this issue and discuss solutions, we're taking you to the Grace Hopper Celebration 2023. This is the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists.

AnitaB.org is the nonprofit behind this prolific event. We're talking with Jenny Anderson-Frasier, VP of Business Development Customer Success, and Pamela Gibbs, Chief Product Officer.

For more information, visit AnitaB.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com