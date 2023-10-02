Paving 'The Way Forward': A Spotlight on Equity, Diversity & Inclusion in Tech

In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, one fact stands out: Only 28% of all technologists are women.

To shed light on this issue and discuss solutions, we're taking you to the Grace Hopper Celebration 2023. This is the world's largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists.

AnitaB.org is the nonprofit behind this prolific event. We're talking with Jenny Anderson-Frasier, VP of Business Development Customer Success, and Pamela Gibbs, Chief Product Officer.

