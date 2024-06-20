Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Patriot Mark Realty

Our company story began with a vision of establishing a name that captured both past military service and family history. Blended together these influential experiences gave inspiration for Patriot Mark Realty. "Patriot" tributes military veterans, "Mark" illustrates our family crest, and "Realty" as our service to customers! We are a certified SBA veteran-owned & operated real estate brokerage located in Wesley Chapel, FL, serving the greater Tampa Bay area and surrounding neighborhoods. Established in 2023, Patriot Mark Realty provides Commercial, Residential, and Property Management services, proudly serving the many active-duty Military Families, Veterans, and First-Responders that call their communities home in Florida.

For military members attempting to transition to successful civilian careers after serving in the armed forces, is a real struggle for most individuals and families across our country. At our company, we are a Veteran-First employer, encouraging those men and women looking for a career after the military, to look at real estate as an option. If that field is not the most ideal path, than we look at connecting them with other career opportunities in the community through working partnerships, affiliates, and other resources. There is a real feeling of encouragement and support that the greater Tampa Bay area exudes towards our military members/veterans that work and live here; inspiring inclusion and pride.

We can be found on our website at patriotmarkrealty.com and can be reached locally at 813-406-4250