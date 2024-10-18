Pasco Kids First Hosting 'Paint the Night Blue' Gala on Nov. 8

The Paint the Night Blue gala is coming up next month, supporting the free programs that keep kids safe and strengthen families in our community.

It's happening on Friday, November 8 at 6:30pm at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.

This annual fundraiser aids programs that treat the physically and sexually abused children and adolescents of Pasco County, and programs that prevent child abuse and provide safe and healthy environments for children in Pasco and Hernando Counties.

Tickets are available at PascoKidsFirst.org/Special-Events-Registration.