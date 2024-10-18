Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pasco Kids First Hosting 'Paint the Night Blue' Gala on Nov. 8

The Paint the Night Blue gala is coming up on Friday, November 8. It supports the free programs that keep kids safe and strengthen families in our community.
Posted

The Paint the Night Blue gala is coming up next month, supporting the free programs that keep kids safe and strengthen families in our community.

It's happening on Friday, November 8 at 6:30pm at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 9426 Little Road in New Port Richey.

This annual fundraiser aids programs that treat the physically and sexually abused children and adolescents of Pasco County, and programs that prevent child abuse and provide safe and healthy environments for children in Pasco and Hernando Counties.

Tickets are available at PascoKidsFirst.org/Special-Events-Registration.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com