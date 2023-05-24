Watch Now
Pasco County Library’s Summer Reading Program Is Back to Full Swing!

Pasco County Libraries amazing Summer Reading program just kicked off and we're learning about all of the fun to be had.
The Pasco County Library's Summer Reading program is back to full swing!

Performers and special events are coming to your local library! There will be reptiles, STEM-related presentations, musical performances, and even the Florida Aquarium will be making an appearance! For more information on upcoming events, click here.

They're also hosting the Summer Reading Challenge. Readers of all ages can participate by logging their minutes read to win great prizes. For more information about it, click here.

They will also be offering special activities in their makerspaces including woodworking classes on how to create a rolling pin and guitar lessons for teens and adults.

Find more information at PascoLibraries.org.

