Pasco County Libraries is a World of Adventure!

A aummer full of reading and fun!
A library card is your passport to adventure! But Pasco County Libraries summer programs are about more than just books!

Summer Reading Quest - Special performers at all library locations and logging reading minutes for prizes.

Reading with the Rays program, where readers will have a chance to read around the bases - win a Suncoast credit union saving account voucher as the grand prize.

Makerspace activities- activities for all ages that allow patrons to get theirhands on something to create. Rolling pins made in the Foundry, art andpainting at the Loft, planting and harvesting at the Discovery Gardens, guitarlessons coming to Studio H, and more!

For more information visit pascolibraries.org

