Pasco County Celebrating National Community Development Week

Pasco County Community Development is celebrating National Community Development Week April 21 to 25, 2025. This week is designed to highlight how Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership funds are used to help Pasco’s underserved.

CDBG Funds are used to help the community in these areas:



Affordable Housing

Economic Development

Homeless Services

New and Renovated Facilities

Public Services

Senior Services

Veterans Services

Workforce Development

We are also highlighting our partnership with Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources on the completion of the first inclusive playground on the county's west side, designed and built for children of all abilities.

For more information on the above, visit MyPasco.net.