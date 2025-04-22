Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Pasco County Celebrating National Community Development Week

We're highlighting a new playground in Pasco County that's inclusive and designed for children of all abilities!
Posted

Pasco County Community Development is celebrating National Community Development Week April 21 to 25, 2025. This week is designed to highlight how Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership funds are used to help Pasco’s underserved.

CDBG Funds are used to help the community in these areas:

  • Affordable Housing
  • Economic Development
  • Homeless Services
  • New and Renovated Facilities
  • Public Services
  • Senior Services
  • Veterans Services
  • Workforce Development

We are also highlighting our partnership with Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources on the completion of the first inclusive playground on the county's west side, designed and built for children of all abilities.
For more information on the above, visit MyPasco.net.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com