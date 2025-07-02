Pasco County Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month: Explore 23 Active Parks!

Did you know that Pasco County has more than 23 active parks dedicated to sports, play, and family fun? In honor of Parks and Recreation Month, the county is shining a spotlight on its recreational offerings. To share more insights, we welcomed Rob Mahler, Pasco County Parks Manager, and Deanna Baltimore, Assistant Recreation Manager.

Rob Mahler emphasized the natural beauty of Pasco County, highlighting its 18 Wilderness Parks and Preserves, which offer numerous activities such as hiking, biking, paddling, and wildlife watching across over 6,900 acres of preserved land. These spaces are perfect for residents eager to explore the great outdoors and connect with nature.

Deanna Baltimore introduced the PAIR program, aimed at creating an "accessible, engaging, and empowering environment" for all residents, ensuring that everyone in the community can enjoy the parks and recreational facilities.

This year, Parks and Recreation Month centers around the theme "Build Together, Play Together." The Pasco County Parks team is not only focused on building new parks for future residents but is also committed to preserving and conserving green spaces, allowing local wildlife to thrive.

For more information, follow @PascoParksFL on Instagram and Facebook.