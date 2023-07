“The White Party” is back and better than ever! This is 13 Ugly Men's signature party benefiting the Heart Gallery of Tampa Bay.

It's all happening this Saturday, July 29 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get ready for a fun-filled evening featuring DJs, Dancing, live entertainment, exciting getaways, and of course, the most beautiful people in Tampa Bay.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 13UglyMen.com/White-Party.