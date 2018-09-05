PARC's Top Chefs

Top Chefs takes place on Saturday, September 15th from 6pm to 10pm at The Birchwood Grand Ballroom at 340 Beach Drive North., St. Petersburg Florida 33701.

This event offers guests open bar drinks, entrée samplings and decadent desserts prepared by some of the best chefs in the Bay Area paired with students from PARC’s Culinary Program. Restaurants scheduled to attend include Birch & Vine, Guppy’s on the Beach, Rusty’s Bistro, (swah-rey), The Galley, corporate chefs from Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse.

www.parc-fl.org or 727-341-6962