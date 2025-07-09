Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Paralyzed Veterans of America Marks ADA’s 35th Anniversary with Urgent Message: 'Barriers Still Exist'

This July marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. While much progress has been made, advocates say there is still more work to be done to fulfill its promise.
Paralyzed Veterans of America | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)

This July marks the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act — a landmark piece of civil rights legislation. While much progress has been made, advocates say there is still more work to be done to fulfill its promise.

We're joined by the CEO of Paralyzed Veterans of America to talk about the real-life barriers millions of people with disabilities still face — and how everyone benefits when accessibility is a priority.

For more information, visit PVA.org/BarriersStillExist.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com