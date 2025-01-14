Watch Now
Palladium Chamber Series Bringing World-Class Musicians to Tampa Bay

The Palladium Chamber Series continues this Wednesday, January 15 at 7:30pm at the Palladium Theater in St Petersburg.

Artistic Director and violinist, Jeffrey Multer is joined by cellist, Edward Arron and pianist, Jeewon Park, the program will include works by Haydn, Rachmaninoff, and Janáček.

The remaining concerts feature the Mile-End Trio (February 12), The Calidore String Quartet (March 26), and TFO’s principal horn, David Smith who will join for the finale concert (April 30).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org or call 727-822-3590.

