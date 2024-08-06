Watch Now
Pack the Pantries: DFCU Financial Collecting Non-Perishables & Donations Being Matched Up to $2,500

We're proud to be partnering with DFCU Financial for our Pack the Pantries food drive, benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay. TODAY, our company is matching every dollar you donate up to $2,500 through the Scripps Howard Fund.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DFCU Financial

Head to ABCActionNews.com/Gives to make your donation.

DFCU Financial is also collecting non-perishable food items from now until August 18 at their six locations in Tampa Bay:

  • 1314 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511
  • 4302 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609
  • 10824 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618
  • 4240 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629
  • 13850 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626
  • 300 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

For more information, visit DFCUFinancial.com.

