'OZ: A New Musical' Now on Stage at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete

"OZ: A New Musical" is on stage now at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete. This original musical explores the genius of L. Frank Baum and his complicated relationship with his most famous creation, the Land of Oz.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 09:32:39-04

. This is the story of a dreamer at the dawn of a new age who reinvented the fairy tale in a distinctly American way, painting an idealized and magical vision of a world where witches might be good, and what you’re seeking is already inside you.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com. Use code BLEND to get $5 off regularly priced tickets throughout the show's run.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

