'OZ: A New Musical' Now on Stage at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete

"OZ: A New Musical" is on stage now at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete through July 9!

This original musical explores the genius of L. Frank Baum and his complicated relationship with his most famous creation, the Land of Oz.

. This is the story of a dreamer at the dawn of a new age who reinvented the fairy tale in a distinctly American way, painting an idealized and magical vision of a world where witches might be good, and what you’re seeking is already inside you.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com. Use code BLEND to get $5 off regularly priced tickets throughout the show's run.