Overcoming Procrastination: A 30-Day Program from Paty Johnston

Paty Johnston joins us to talk about her How to Stop Procrastinating in 30 Days Program!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: How to Stop Procrastinating in 30 Days Program

Procrastination is the biggest enemy of success. According to expert Paty Johnston, it’s not a time management issue, there is a direct link to our emotions.

She has developed a system to overcome procrastination using emotional intelligence.

For more information or to take part in a free webinar, visit StopProcrastinatingToday.com or text "I'M IN" to (813) 565-2967.

