Step into a mesmerizing celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with Opera Tampa! Spanish Nights is coming to the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater on Sept. 6 and 8.

Prepare to be enchanted by a spectacular concert highlighting the essence of Hispanic culture. Delight in a dazzling array of music, from the opera stage to cultural treasures, promising an unforgettable tribute to the richness and vibrancy of Hispanic heritage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.