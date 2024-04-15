Watch Now
Opera Tampa Presents 'La Traviata,' on Stage April 19 & 21

Opera Tampa presents 'La Traviata,' on stage at the Straz Center on April 19 and 21.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 15, 2024
The world’s most performed opera is Verdi’s twisted love story of familial strife that explores class, reputation, and hopeless devotion with heartbreaking consequences.

Inspired by Alexander Dumas’ novel La Dame aux Camelias (The Lady of Camelias), it’s the tragic story of Paris courtesan Violetta Valery, ill with a fatal disease, who is consumed by the love she finds with nobleman Alfredo. When their love threatens to bring shame on Alfredo’s family, an act of self-sacrifice brings an end to the couple’s happiness.

Known for its soaring arias, including the well-known “Sempre libera,” and heart-wrenching finale, this production will have you contemplating “how much would you sacrifice for love?”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

