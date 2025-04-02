Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Opera Tampa Presents 'La Bohème': On Stage April 11 & 13

Opera Tampa presents 'La Bohème', coming to the Straz Center on April 11 and 13.
Posted

Who doesn’t adore La Bohème? With its tragic lovers, touching arias, and potent emotional insight, this lyric masterpiece seems inexhaustible, as Straz Center’s Opera Tampa returns to its classic roots. Audiences bond with the struggling bohemians because to be carefree and young is romantic, and when illness intrudes on the plan, everybody ends up singing. That’s what opera is about, and it doesn’t get much better than in Puccini’s most resilient work.

Opera Tampa will take you back to Paris in 1830, where penniless, cold, and starving characters thrive on tunes that come from the heart. Each time Rodolfo and Mimi embrace − and the cast ponders the transience of life and art, it’s sentimental and endearing, and to get through Si, mi chiamano Mimi, you’ll need a handkerchief. Better bring two.

You can see La Bohème at the Straz Center's Ferguson Hall on April 11 & 13. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com