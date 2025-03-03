Opera Tampa Presents 'Don Pasquale': See It at the Straz Center March 7 & 9

The author of 65 operas, Donizetti was no slacker, and Lucia di Lammermoor, L’elisir d’amore and Don Pasquale still hold sway in theaters around the world.

Straz Center’s Opera Tampa offers a fresh take on Pasquale, a masterpiece that represents the golden tradition of opera. But don’t expect the usual setting in Rome − the action of this creative new production takes place in our own Ybor City, so it’s sure to generate local excitement.

The opera tells the story of the bachelor Don Pasquale, who wants his rebellious nephew, Ernesto, to marry a wealthy woman so he can leave him out of his will. Despite his age, Don Pasquale also wants to marry and have a child as an heir to his fortunes, but trickery turns things around in the composer’s tribute to commedia dell’arte.

Its breezy pace and plot, comic twists and soaring songs all make this an ideal intro for first-time operagoers.

You can see Don Pasquale at the Straz Center’s Ferguson Hall on March 7 and 9. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.