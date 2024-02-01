Opera Tampa Presents 'Don Giovanni,' On Stage Feb. 2 & 4

Opera Tampa presents Don Giovanni. It'll be on stage at the Straz Center's Ferguson Hall on Feb. 2 and 4.

The famed seducer, philanderer and man with no moral compass is headed for a tragic downfall in this comedic masterpiece filed with glamour, power, romantic intrigue and tragedy. Amadeus Mozart’s wonderfully tuned music is part of the lure along with the spell cast by our lothario who moves from conquest to conquest, with some murder on the side, until his last seduction is thwarted and severely punished. The final act contains the famed composer’s most innovative and alarming music while librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte helped devise a protagonist who is overwhelmingly handsome yet profoundly loathsome. George Bernard Shaw observed that Don Giovanni is the greatest of all opera and singled it out for “its uncommon share of wisdom, beauty and humor” – maybe you’ll agree.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.