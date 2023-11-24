On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY. ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT’S A HIT!” and The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!” ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish! "ON YOUR FEET!" comes to The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater December 7-8, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Buy tickets now at themahaffey.com.

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL OFFER: Use code GRACIAS for 25% off, valid 11/24/23 at 12:00am through 11/27/23 at 11:59pm ET. This discount is available via online, in-person, and over the phone. Buy tickets now at themahaffey.com.

