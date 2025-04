Ruth Eckerd Hall presents GRAMMY® Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30pm.

The Old Crow Medicine Show has earned critical acclaim and industry recognition, including two GRAMMY® Awards, a Trailblazer award from the Americana Music Association, and induction into the Grand Ole Opry. Their latest GRAMMY® nominated album, Jubilee, was released in 2023.

