'Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America': We're Talking With the Director & a Survivor

It was 30 years ago that the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history occurred with the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

National Geographic is presenting a docuseries called Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America. It will offer a raw and unflinching account of that tragic day, told by those who lived through it.

We're talking with director Ceri Isfryn and survivor Amy Downs about the powerful new three-part series.

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day In America premieres Wednesday, April 2 on National Geographic.