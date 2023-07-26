OddFellows in Hyde Park Village Offering Free Ice Cream Sandwiches on August 2

Mark National Ice Cream Sandwich Day (August 2) with FREE ice cream sandwiches at OddFellows scoop shop at Hyde Park Village.

St Pierre Bakery has joined forces with OddFellows Ice Cream Co. to offer complimentary ice cream sandwiches using Brioche Waffles to the first 50 consumers on 8/2.

This collaboration elevates the traditional ice cream sandwich via fluffy texture of St Pierre brioche waffles that compliments the rich and complex flavor profiles of OddFellows smallbatch ice cream.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co. is located at 718 S Village Circle in Hyde Park Village. For more information, visit OddFellowsNYC.com.