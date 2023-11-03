OCC Roadhouse Hosting Inaugural Salute to American Heroes Benefit Concert This Weekend

OCC Roadhouse, in partnership with The Magazine Lifestyle, is hosting its inaugural Salute to American Heroes celebrity benefit concert this weekend!

The star-studded evening will be hosted by Rita Cosby, Emmy-Winning television host and daughter of a WWII POW. Musical performers include Grammy-nominated Jimmie Allen and USA national recording artist Dave Bray.

Other highlights of the evening include appearances by Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers, and Nate Boyer, Green Beret, former NFL player and actor.

It's all happening on Saturday, November 4. Doors open 5 p.m and the show begins at 5:30. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit OCCRoadHouse.com or call (727) 231-1510.