Oasis of Hope Is a World Leader in Alternative Cancer Treatments

Since its founding in 1963, Oasis of Hope has championed the immune system’s healing power over cancer. More than 100,000 patients have come to Oasis of Hope, from 60 nations, looking for alternatives to chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 07:49:06-04

Where traditional Western medicine treatments focus on the disease first, Oasis of Hope focuses on the patient first and is a world leader in alternative cancer treatments.

To learn more, we're talking with CEO of Oasis of Hope, Daniel Kennedy, along with three-time Breast Cancer Survivor, Michelle Tucker.

 For more information on Oasis of Hope and a free eBook, go to OasisOfHope.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

