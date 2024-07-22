NY-Style Pizzeria 3 Corners Pizza Celebrating One Year on Water Street

3 Corners Pizza, a NY-style pizzeria in Water Street District, is celebrating its first anniversary!
They're hosting a special celebration on Thursday, July 25. All diners will enjoy:
- A chance to win free pizza for one year
- $1 cheese pizza slices from 4-6pm
- Tampa Bay Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown and select players will take photos and sign autographs from 5-6pm
- Live music begins at 6pm
- Giveaways
3 Corners Pizza is located at 813 Water Street in Tampa. For more information, visit 3CornersPizza.com.