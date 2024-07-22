Watch Now
NY-Style Pizzeria 3 Corners Pizza Celebrating One Year on Water Street

3 Corners Pizza, a NY-style pizzeria in Water Street District, is celebrating its first anniversary! They're hosting a special celebration on Thursday, July 25.
3 Corners Pizza, a NY-style pizzeria in Water Street District, is celebrating its first anniversary!

They're hosting a special celebration on Thursday, July 25. All diners will enjoy:

  • A chance to win free pizza for one year
  • $1 cheese pizza slices from 4-6pm
  • Tampa Bay Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown and select players will take photos and sign autographs from 5-6pm
  • Live music begins at 6pm
  • Giveaways

3 Corners Pizza is located at 813 Water Street in Tampa. For more information, visit 3CornersPizza.com.

