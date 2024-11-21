Nutritious & Delicious Recipe Ideas for the Holidays with Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Zest Communications

How’s your Thanksgiving shopping list going? Between the big meal and all the weekday meals in between, it can feel overwhelming to think about what to eat! Registered dietitian and author Carissa Galloway is helping us with nutritious and delicious recipe ideas.

Carissa highlighted holiday meals featuring Florida Beef and shared a fall favorite in her house - BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

She also shared a new option she's loving from Fresh Express! Introducing Fresh Express Hot or Cold Salad and Noodle Meal Kits. Inspired by restaurant menus, the new kits bring the familiarity of a salad kit to a new format; a blend of chilled, freshly chopped vegetables, ready-to-eat pre-cooked noodles, gourmet dressing sauce, and crispy toppings that can be eaten hot or cold for two meal options in every bag. Available in Teriyaki, Sweet Asian Ginger, and Korean Sesame flavors for $5.99 at retailers nationwide.