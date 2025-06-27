Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Now is a Great Time to Buy a Home: Insight from GTE Financial

With rates lower than they were last year, now could be a good time to buy a house. However, with today's economy, it's challenging to predict how long they'll remain that way. GTE Financial can help you make a move now.
GTE Financial | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: GTE Financial

With rates lower than they were last year, now could be a good time to buy a house. However, with today's economy, it's challenging to predict how long they'll remain that way.

To guide you through the process, CD Thornton and Tom Menendez of GTE Financial offer valuable advice for prospective homebuyers.

GTE Financial offers a wide variety of home loan options and low rates to fit your needs. For more information, visit gtefinancial.org/home or call (813) 871-2690.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com