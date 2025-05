Not Her First Rodeo follows the Elite Lady Bull Riders, five incredible women battling in and out of the arena.

We're talking with Jorden Halvorsen, not only one of the women who is featured in this documentary, but also a four-time female bull riding world champion.

You can watch Not Her First Rodeo TODAY, May 22 at 10pm on Freeform. It then streams on Hulu starting June 6.