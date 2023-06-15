Nominations Open: Semper Solaris Awarding Veterans with New Roof & Solar System

Semper Solaris is not only the fastest-growing solar company, but they're also known for how they're helping veterans.

They've started the Semper Cares Initiative to provide relief to veterans from high energy costs. They're doing this by awarding them with a new roof and solar system.

They've been asking the public to nominate a veteran and make a difference in their lives.

John Reppert was one of the most recent recipients. He was raised in Florida and had a rough upbringing. Since he was a boy, he was always driven to make something of himself. So when he was nearing high school graduation, he joined the Marine Corps - out of a sense of pride and also to help kickstart his career and independence.

He did a contract in Southern California and then moved back to his home state, where his military career ended with a tragic motorcycle accident where a driver nearly killed him. After a long hospital stay, he was discharged and still fights to this day to fully heal and complete physical therapy.

He finished his Master's Degree in his chosen field of Cybersecurity, which helped him attain his current post with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

There's still time to nominate a veteran to receive a new roof and solar system. For more information, visit SemperCares.com.