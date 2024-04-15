'Nollywood Dreams' on Stage at freeFall Theatre in St. Pete Now - May 12

freeFall Theatre is wrapping up its season with a heartwarming play called 'Nollywood Dreams.'

It's the nineties in Lagos, Nigeria, and the "Nollywood" film industry is exploding as the second-highest-producing film industry in the world. This laugh-out-loud romantic comedy follows the story of Ayamma, a young woman who works with her sister at their parent's travel agency, who dreams of leaving her job and becoming a star. When she auditions for a new film by Nigeria's hottest director, tension flares with his former leading lady, and sparks fly with Nollywood's biggest heartthrob.

It's on stage at freeFall Theatre now through May 12. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com. Use code NOLLYWOOD to get $10 off tickets.