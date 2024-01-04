Watch Now
Noisemakers Music School

A one of a kind music school for all ages!
Posted at 8:12 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 20:12:45-05

NoiseMakers - St. Petersburg's school that rocks! Experience the thrill of being a rock star. Our unique and entertaining classes teach the basics to guitar, bass, ukulele, piano, percussion, violin, songwriting, voice, and more in a fun, rock 'n' roll atmosphere.

NoiseMakers classes are open to everyone, even if you didn't start at the same time. You will enjoy our laid back, rock 'n' roll atmosphere, where you can focus on one instrument or try to learn them all. Private lessons are also available.

Check out our live performances from nationally touring musicians!

noise-makers.org

